

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Social networking giant Facebook (FB) is in talks with Hollywood studios about producing TV-quality shows, with an aim of launching original programming by late summer, the Wall Street Journal reports.



The company plans to commit to production budgets as high as $3 million per episode. Facebook has conducted meetings with major talent agencies including Creative Artists Agency, United Talent Agency, William Morris Endeavor and ICM Partners.



Facebook is looking to launch the programs during late summer.



Facebook is hoping to target audiences from ages 13 to 34, with a particular focus on the 17 to 30 range. The company has already lined up 'Strangers,' a relationship drama, and a game show, 'Last State Standing.'



