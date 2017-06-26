

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance Monday afternoon, but is little changed overall. Economic data was on the light side at the start of the new trading week, but what little there was proved weaker than anticipated.



New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods fell by more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The report said durable goods orders tumbled by 1.1 percent in May after slumping by 0.9 percent in April. Economists had expected orders to drop by 0.6 percent.



The dollar fell to over a 1-week low of $1.1219 against the Euro Monday morning, but has since bounced back to around $1.1190.



German business confidence strengthened to a record high in June, breaking last month's record, as companies were more satisfied with their current situation amid improved outlook.



The business confidence index rose unexpectedly to 115.1 in June from 114.6 in May, survey data from the Munich-based Ifo institute showed Monday. The score reached its highest level on record since 1991. The reading was forecast to fall to 114.4.



The buck fell to an early low of $1.2759 against the pound sterling Monday, but has since rebounded to around $1.2720.



UK mortgage approvals declined to an eight-month low in May, the British Bankers' Association reported Monday. The number of mortgages approved in May totaled 40,347, the lowest since September 2016. Economists had forecast approvals to drop to 40,250 from 40,686 in April.



The greenback has climbed to around Y111.680 against the Japanese Yen Monday afternoon, from an early low of Y111.206.



Producer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Monday. That was in line with expectations and down from the upwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in April.



Japan's leading index declined more than initially estimated in April, latest figures from the Cabinet Office showed Monday. The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 104.2 in April from 105.7 in March. The reading for April was revised down from 104.5.



