International SOS, the world's leading medical and travel security risk services company, and Iqarus, a leading provider of intelligent and integrated healthcare for demanding and complex environments, have today announced a joint venture partnership to leverage mutual capabilities and services.

The partnership will operate as 'Iqarus, In Association with International SOS', and will see the businesses work together to enhance strategic operations across key service lines.

The businesses will collaborate to develop International SOS Offshore and Occupational Health Centres and Consulting operations and Iqarus' Occupational Health Centre of Excellence both based in Aberdeen. They will also work in partnership across International SOS' Government Medical Services business and Iqarus' operations in the same area.

As part of the agreement, the businesses will combine expertise in Aberdeen to create a market leading centre of excellence and innovation in offshore occupational healthcare. This will strengthen local capability and global support for Northern Seas clients in the oil and gas industry.

It will also enable the businesses to build and create additional value in contracts and services to supranationals, Governments, IGOs, militaries and NGOs operating in difficult and challenging environments. As a result of this, the joint venture will also be able to develop innovative public private healthcare initiatives to address the need in geographic markets newly opened to the global economy.

The joint venture will be led by Tim Mitchell, CEO of Iqarus. Based out of global headquarters in Dubai, it will link seamlessly into the global reach of the International SOS Assistance and Aero Medical Evacuation services.

Mitchell said: "By creating this market leading offering, we will be able to address the rapidly growing need for innovative healthcare initiatives in countries currently underserved by existing healthcare infrastructure. This partnership will also enable us to provide higher quality and even better value for our customers creating a company which sits at the very heart of innovation and excellence within our industry."

Laurent Sabourin, Group Managing Director, International SOS, added: "This joint venture forms part of International SOS strategy to form alliances, partnerships and joint ventures to provide best in class services to our clients. International SOS excels in identifying and driving successful joint ventures and partnerships to complement and strengthen our wholly owned International SOS operations. We remain committed to grow our Medical Services business in the extractive and other industries from its current 900 sites in 90 countries worldwide."

