Global Foam Concrete Market to Reach $458 Million by 2022 - Drivers, Opportunities, Trends & Forecasts - Research and Markets

The global foam concrete market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022 to reach $458.1 million by 2022. Residential segment is expected to maintain market dominance in application segments, driven by China and Japan. Asia Pacific and Middle East African countries are expected to contribute higher growth in global foam concrete market.



Globally, the demand for foam concrete is growing consistently, especially in Asia Pacific and Europe. This growth is supported by increasing residential and construction industries in these regions. Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the foam concrete market. China and India have built an advantage of having most of the manufacturing and infrastructure market, thus providing the maximum contribution in the regional and global foam concrete market. Europe is the second major consumer of global foam concrete market owing to high residential demand. APAC along with Middle East & African countries is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period due to growing industrialization.



Chemical foaming agents are leading the market with better properties and cost effectiveness. Foam concrete based on protein/organic foaming agent, which contains animal by-products, is facing problems of shelf-life and odor. Some of the modern and recently developed technologies such as synthetic-enzyme based foaming agents have improved the stability of the foam concrete.

Report Scope:



Applications:



Residential

Infrastructure

Industrial

Others (such as garden, pavements)



Materials:



Synthetic foaming agent

Protein foaming agent



Regions:



Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World



