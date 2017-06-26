

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures nudged higher Monday, improving from 10-month lows as buyers found value after the recent collapse.



August WTI oil settled at $43.38/bbl on Nymex, up 37 cents, or 0.9%.



Prices plunged 20 percent over the past few weeks to the lowest since mid-2016.



The stubborn global supply glut shows little signs of abating, particularly if U.S. production remains rampant.



Baker Hughes said U.S. drillers added 11 oil rigs last week, the biggest increase in three weeks. The rig count has risen 23 weeks in a row, the longest streak on record.



Analysts also say Libya production has been surprisingly resilient. The North Africa nation is exempt from OPEC's supply quota plan with Russia.



New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods fell by more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday.



The report said durable goods orders tumbled by 1.1 percent in May after slumping by 0.9 percent in April. Economists had expected orders to drop by 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX