EVERETT, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Advanced Vapor Technologies (AVT) and Healthy Facilities Institute (HFI) are pleased to offer a Buyer's Guide to Steam Vapor Cleaning and Disinfecting Devices.

"The guide provides clarity on industry-leading features to look for, plus outlines qualitative and quantitative differences between processes mistakenly called 'steam cleaning' -- and low moisture, low pressure, high temperature, dry steam vapor applications," said Rick Hoverson, principal of Advanced Vapor Technologies.

"It has been a pleasure to work with AVT over the years and see their commitment to quality and efficacy data related to their patented TANCS® technology," said Allen Rathey, principal of Healthy Facilities Institute. "While we do not endorse products, we do support quality and performance, and in this regard, AVT is a clear leader in dry stream vapor (DSV) technology."

The guide includes information such as:

Defining what a steam vapor system is (and what it is not).

Low rate of water consumption of DSV compared to other methods.

Desired temperature and pressure range of DSV for greatest efficacy.

DSV applications and tool set for desired performance.

Advantages of steam vapor disinfection for rapid germ kill (seconds not minutes) and elimination of cross-contamination.

Advantages of DSV for reduced chemical purchase, use, and exposure.

Advantages of DSV for eliminating residue and odors.

Advantages of DSV for cleaning hard surfaces.

Advantages of DSV for cleaning and penetrating porous and textile surfaces.

Range of applications (restrooms, foodservice areas, classrooms, daycare, healthcare, more).

About AVT

Advanced Vapor Technologies provides products and processes that make facilities healthier. Its TANCS® Ladybug and MondoVap technologies set the gold standard for an environmentally sound and scientifically-proven cleaning and disinfecting approach.

About HFI

The Healthy Facilities Institute (HFI) strives to provide authoritative information for creating and maintaining clean, healthy indoor environments. Since buildings are ecosystems, HFI works to address the many interrelated aspects of built environments -- such as air, water, energy, materials and resources, green cleaning, indoor environmental quality, waste management, people and more -- as an integrated or holistic system. Inasmuch as "Clean" is a metaphor for healthy indoor spaces, HFI also emphasizes prevention and removal of pollutants or contaminants to help ensure optimum conditions for living, learning and working.

Allen Rathey

208-724-1508

allen@healthyfacilitiesinstitute.com



