MYM Interviewed by CBC National News Today on Weedon Project

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF), is extremely pleased to announce that CBC National News is featuring MYM's new Weedon Greenhouse, Cannabis School and Cannabis Museum Project in Weedon, Quebec.

MYM Executives Erick Factor, Rob Gietl and MYM subsidiary CannaCanada Inc. Executives Yann Lafleur and Antonio Bramante, along with representatives of the City of Weedon, will be interviewed today by CBC National News. Yann Lafleur, President of CannaCanada Inc., is the nephew of Canadian hockey super star Guy Lafleur.

MYM has gained national attention since signing an exclusive deal with the Municipality of Weedon, Québec to build a 1.5 million-square-foot cannabis production facility consisting of fifteen 100,000-square-foot greenhouses. Once the entire project is completed and licensed, itwould be one of the largest grow operations in the world, with the potential to produce over 150,000kilograms of cannabis per year or $750,000,000 annually.

This is a first of its kind partnership where a municipality has partnered with a cannabis company to build a major production facility. The agreement is unique as Weedon will purchase the 329 acres of land for MYM to build the project on and after 18 months MYM has the right to purchase the entire 329 acres from the City for $630,000.

The Weedon Project will also include a first of its kind 100,000 sq. ft. cannabis education center for industry training and a cannibis museum. It will be the first cannabis museum, education centre, and research and development building for testing and clinical studies on cannabis.

The cannabis museum will be a walk through the history of medicinal cannabis and hemp. The education centre will be an institute to provide certification in all areas of expertise in cannabis production, testing and product development. Part of the complex will be an R&D lab for testing, strain development and identifying the ailments that each strain treats. The facility will have a 2500 person auditorium and a hotel with twenty-two 1000 sq. ft. rooms. This project will drive tourism and provide economic growth in the City of Weedon.

MYM is continuing to negotiate acquisitions of complimentary businesses and assets in the technology, Nutraceuticals and CBD nutraceutical sector and is currently in talks with other innovative companies.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM)(OTC:MYMMF)(FRA:OMY) is a public company trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange whose primary focus is developing high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM also has an interest in the development of high-density farming facilities and technologies that allow MYM to expand its brand into the global market.

http://www.mymarijuana.ca

You can email Mr. Brown here: http://www.mymarijuana.ca/contact-us/

