sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2017 | 21:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cloud Based Office Productivity Software market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - The Rise of BYOD Strengthens the Business Case for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cloud Based Office Productivity Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software in US$ Million.

The report profiles 36 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (USA)
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)
  • Apple, Inc. (USA)
  • Google Inc. (USA)
  • Hancom, Inc. (South Korea)
  • Hewlett Packard (USA)
  • HyperOffice (USA)
  • IBM Corporation (USA)
  • Infraware (South Korea)
  • Microsoft Corporation (USA)
  • Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Service Overview

3. Recent Industry Activity

4. Focus On Select Global Players

5. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 36 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 37)

  • The United States (28)
  • Canada (2)
  • Japan (1)
  • The United Kingdom (1)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
  • Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3c4vqp/cloud_based

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire