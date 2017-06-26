Private Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Utilization of GIS & IoT Technologies and Big Data Analytics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Private Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Private Healthcare in US$ Million. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 120 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (India)
- BMI Healthcare (UK)
- Care UK (UK)
- Fortis Healthcare Limited (India)
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- HCA Healthcare (UK)
- Healthe Care (Australia)
- IASIS Healthcare (USA)
- Life Healthcare (South Africa)
- Nuffield Health (UK)
- Ramsay Health Care (Australia)
- Spire Healthcare Group Plc. (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- A Prelude
- Current & Future Analysis
- Private Insurance Innovations Focus on Digital Technology
- Utilization of GIS & IoT Technologies and Big Data Analytics
- Ballooning Elderly Population: A Key Growth Driver for Private Healthcare
2. SERVICE OVERVIEW
- Healthcare Defined
- What is Private Healthcare?
- Public-Private-Partnerships in Healthcare Industry
- A Review
- A Health Service PPP Model
3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Spire Healthcare Opens New Facility in Manchester
- Bain Capital Private Equity Acquires PSA Healthcare
- Singapore Medical Group Partners with CityClinic Asia Investments
- BelHealth Investment Partners Acquires Home Healthcare Provider Care Advantage
- Fresenius Helios to Acquire Quirónsalud
- Celesio Completes Acquisition of Bupa Home Healthcare
- Equity Firm Quadria Capital Launches Private Healthcare Venture HealthQuad
- Luye Medical Group Acquires Healthe Care
- Private Healthcare Service Providers RegionalCare and Capella to Merge
- IASIS Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Victory Medical Center Beaumont
- iKang Healthcare Group Acquires Yantai Hongkang Tijian and Yantai Hongkang Jiankang
- Fortis Healthcare Completes Sale of Singapore Hospital to Concord
- Tenet Healthcare to Merge Short-Stay Surgery Unit with Imaging Centre Assets of United Surgical Partners International
- ARX Equity Partners Completes Acquisition of Diagnosticni Center Bled doo
- Spire Healthcare to Open New Hospital in South Nottingham
- Anthem Completes Acquisition of Simply Healthcare Holdings
4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 120 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 151)
- The United States (28)
- Europe (49)
- - France (2)
- - Germany (6)
- - The United Kingdom (28)
- - Spain (2)
- - Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (57)
- Middle East (10)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (5)
