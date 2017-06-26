Private Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Utilization of GIS & IoT Technologies and Big Data Analytics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Private Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Private Healthcare in US$ Million. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 120 companies including many key and niche players such as

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. ( India )

) BMI Healthcare (UK)

Care UK (UK)

Fortis Healthcare Limited ( India )

) Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) HCA Healthcare (UK)

Healthe Care ( Australia )

) IASIS Healthcare ( USA )

) Life Healthcare ( South Africa )

) Nuffield Health (UK)

Ramsay Health Care ( Australia )

) Spire Healthcare Group Plc. (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Current & Future Analysis

Private Insurance Innovations Focus on Digital Technology

Utilization of GIS & IoT Technologies and Big Data Analytics

Ballooning Elderly Population: A Key Growth Driver for Private Healthcare

2. SERVICE OVERVIEW



Healthcare Defined

What is Private Healthcare?

Public-Private-Partnerships in Healthcare Industry

A Review

A Health Service PPP Model

3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Spire Healthcare Opens New Facility in Manchester

Bain Capital Private Equity Acquires PSA Healthcare

Singapore Medical Group Partners with CityClinic Asia Investments

BelHealth Investment Partners Acquires Home Healthcare Provider Care Advantage

Fresenius Helios to Acquire Quirónsalud

Celesio Completes Acquisition of Bupa Home Healthcare

Equity Firm Quadria Capital Launches Private Healthcare Venture HealthQuad

Luye Medical Group Acquires Healthe Care

Private Healthcare Service Providers RegionalCare and Capella to Merge

IASIS Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Victory Medical Center Beaumont

iKang Healthcare Group Acquires Yantai Hongkang Tijian and Yantai Hongkang Jiankang

Fortis Healthcare Completes Sale of Singapore Hospital to Concord

Tenet Healthcare to Merge Short-Stay Surgery Unit with Imaging Centre Assets of United Surgical Partners International

ARX Equity Partners Completes Acquisition of Diagnosticni Center Bled doo

Spire Healthcare to Open New Hospital in South Nottingham

Anthem Completes Acquisition of Simply Healthcare Holdings

4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 120 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 151)



The United States (28)

(28) Europe (49)

(49) - France (2)

(2) - Germany (6)

(6) - The United Kingdom (28)

(28) - Spain (2)

(2) - Rest of Europe (11)

(11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (57)

(Excluding Japan) (57) Middle East (10)

(10) Latin America (2)

(2) Africa (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hf2vt6/private

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716