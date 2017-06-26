sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2017 | 21:46
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Private Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Utilization of GIS & IoT Technologies and Big Data Analytics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Private Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Private Healthcare in US$ Million. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 120 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (India)
  • BMI Healthcare (UK)
  • Care UK (UK)
  • Fortis Healthcare Limited (India)
  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
  • HCA Healthcare (UK)
  • Healthe Care (Australia)
  • IASIS Healthcare (USA)
  • Life Healthcare (South Africa)
  • Nuffield Health (UK)
  • Ramsay Health Care (Australia)
  • Spire Healthcare Group Plc. (UK)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • A Prelude
  • Current & Future Analysis
  • Private Insurance Innovations Focus on Digital Technology
  • Utilization of GIS & IoT Technologies and Big Data Analytics
  • Ballooning Elderly Population: A Key Growth Driver for Private Healthcare

2. SERVICE OVERVIEW

  • Healthcare Defined
  • What is Private Healthcare?
  • Public-Private-Partnerships in Healthcare Industry
  • A Review
  • A Health Service PPP Model

3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Spire Healthcare Opens New Facility in Manchester
  • Bain Capital Private Equity Acquires PSA Healthcare
  • Singapore Medical Group Partners with CityClinic Asia Investments
  • BelHealth Investment Partners Acquires Home Healthcare Provider Care Advantage
  • Fresenius Helios to Acquire Quirónsalud
  • Celesio Completes Acquisition of Bupa Home Healthcare
  • Equity Firm Quadria Capital Launches Private Healthcare Venture HealthQuad
  • Luye Medical Group Acquires Healthe Care
  • Private Healthcare Service Providers RegionalCare and Capella to Merge
  • IASIS Healthcare Announces Acquisition of Victory Medical Center Beaumont
  • iKang Healthcare Group Acquires Yantai Hongkang Tijian and Yantai Hongkang Jiankang
  • Fortis Healthcare Completes Sale of Singapore Hospital to Concord
  • Tenet Healthcare to Merge Short-Stay Surgery Unit with Imaging Centre Assets of United Surgical Partners International
  • ARX Equity Partners Completes Acquisition of Diagnosticni Center Bled doo
  • Spire Healthcare to Open New Hospital in South Nottingham
  • Anthem Completes Acquisition of Simply Healthcare Holdings

4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 120 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 151)

  • The United States (28)
  • Europe (49)
  • - France (2)
  • - Germany (6)
  • - The United Kingdom (28)
  • - Spain (2)
  • - Rest of Europe (11)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (57)
  • Middle East (10)
  • Latin America (2)
  • Africa (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hf2vt6/private

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire