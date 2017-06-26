Special Education Software Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Growing Relevance of AR for Special Needs Education - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Special Education Software in US$ Million.
The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Crick Software Ltd. (UK)
- Excent Corporation (USA)
- Kurzweil Education (USA)
- Merit Software (USA)
- MindPlay, Inc. (USA)
- Monarch Teaching Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Oasys LLC (USA)
- Tobii Dynavox (Sweden)
- Tyler Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Widgit Software Ltd (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Special Education: Addressing Learning Needs of Special Needs Children
- Advancing EdTech Market to Benefit Special Needs Education Sector
- Education Software
- A Critical Component of EdTech Market
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Assistive Educational Technology Comes to the Aid of Students with Disabilities
- Types of Assistive Technology by Domain
- Laptops, Computers, Mobiles and Computerized Devices: Major Forms of Assistive Technology
- Staff Training: An Important Element in Assistive Technology
- Despite Enthusiasm, Assistive Technology Not a Panacea
- Assistive Software: Customized Software Products for Special Education Needs
- Different Forms of Assistive Software
- Computer-aided Instructions
- Special Education Software
- Mid-level Technology Devices
- Graphic Organizers
- Pentop Computers
- BYOD Trend in Special Education to Fuel Growth in Special Education Software Market
- Growing Relevance of AR for Special Needs Education
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Special Needs
- An Introduction
- Special Education
- A Conceptual Definition
- Software Meant for Disabled
- Types of Special Education Software
- Math Skills Software
- Keyboarding Software
- Language Arts Skills Software
- Assessment Software
- Typing Software
- Educational Software by Disability
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
- Tobii Dynavox Unveils Indi All-In-One Speech Tablet
- Crick Software Introduces Clicker Apps' for Chromebook Users
- Crick Software Unveils Clicker 7
- Tobii Dynavox Unveils Software Version of Accessible Literacy Learning Reading Program
- Crick Software Unveils New AAC App for iPad
- Tobii Dynavox Introduces New Tobii Dynavox I-Series+ Speech Generating Devices
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- JumpStart Invests in Monarch Teaching Technologies
- Frontline Technologies Buys eSPED.com
- Frontline Technologies Buys Centris Group
- TES Global Invests in EduKey
- Attainment Company Inks Agreement with Slater Software
- Frontline Buys Excent
- PowerSchool Acquires TIENET
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 55)
- The United States (38)
- Europe (13)
- - The United Kingdom (11)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
