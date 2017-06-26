Special Education Software Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Growing Relevance of AR for Special Needs Education - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Special Education Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Special Education Software in US$ Million.

The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Crick Software Ltd. (UK)

Excent Corporation ( USA )

) Kurzweil Education ( USA )

) Merit Software ( USA )

) MindPlay, Inc. ( USA )

) Monarch Teaching Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Oasys LLC ( USA )

) Tobii Dynavox ( Sweden )

) Tyler Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Widgit Software Ltd (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Special Education: Addressing Learning Needs of Special Needs Children

Advancing EdTech Market to Benefit Special Needs Education Sector

Education Software

A Critical Component of EdTech Market

2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



Assistive Educational Technology Comes to the Aid of Students with Disabilities

Types of Assistive Technology by Domain

Laptops, Computers, Mobiles and Computerized Devices: Major Forms of Assistive Technology

Staff Training: An Important Element in Assistive Technology

Despite Enthusiasm, Assistive Technology Not a Panacea

Assistive Software: Customized Software Products for Special Education Needs

Different Forms of Assistive Software

Computer-aided Instructions

Special Education Software

Mid-level Technology Devices

Graphic Organizers

Pentop Computers

BYOD Trend in Special Education to Fuel Growth in Special Education Software Market

Growing Relevance of AR for Special Needs Education

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Special Needs

An Introduction

Special Education

A Conceptual Definition

Software Meant for Disabled

Types of Special Education Software

Math Skills Software

Keyboarding Software

Language Arts Skills Software

Assessment Software

Typing Software

Educational Software by Disability

4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Tobii Dynavox Unveils Indi All-In-One Speech Tablet

Crick Software Introduces Clicker Apps' for Chromebook Users

Crick Software Unveils Clicker 7

Tobii Dynavox Unveils Software Version of Accessible Literacy Learning Reading Program

Crick Software Unveils New AAC App for iPad

Tobii Dynavox Introduces New Tobii Dynavox I-Series+ Speech Generating Devices

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



JumpStart Invests in Monarch Teaching Technologies

Frontline Technologies Buys eSPED.com

Frontline Technologies Buys Centris Group

TES Global Invests in EduKey

Attainment Company Inks Agreement with Slater Software

Frontline Buys Excent

PowerSchool Acquires TIENET

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 55)



The United States (38)

(38) Europe (13)

(13) - The United Kingdom (11)

(11) Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

