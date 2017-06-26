CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- A new, convenient, high quality, 'grab and go' retail store has opened on Stephen Avenue - the first-ever LDEXPRESS by London Drugs. The 4000 sq.ft. store is a hyper-condensed version of what consumers would typically find at the Canadian-owned iconic retailer, with a full-service pharmacy, two customer service specialist desks and full- service ship-to-store pick up for everything available at www.LondonDrugs.com.

"LDEXPRESS on Stephen Avenue is here to cater to consumers who are time-starved but who also desire high-quality products and personalized customer care which they know they can count on from London Drugs," said Clint Mahlman, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

LDEXPRESS on Stephen Avenue features a full-service pharmacy; cosmetics and dermatology; small housewares and office supplies; a high-tech accessories section; photo kiosk and passport photo service; and food to-go from Spolumbo's fine foods and deli.

"This store is built entirely around the customer," explains Mahlman. "LDEXPRESS features products and service offerings dedicated to making our customers' lives easier. You can quickly pop in and grab what you need or shop online at www.LondonDrugs.com and pick up at LDEXPRESS. This store is all about convenience for our customers. And if you need to bring any product back for return at anytime, this can be done easily, with no hassle."

At the heart of LDEXPRESS, the full-service pharmacy and health care team will offer customers and patients solutions to everyday health issues around allergy, cough and cold, pain management, and nutrition and digestive health. Pharmacists will also provide flu vaccinations, diabetes management programs, travel vaccinations and medical advice, chronic disease management, screening and prevention clinics, and medication reviews, by appointment.

On the reason to open the first-ever LDEXPRESS in Calgary, Mr. Mahlman said, "The decision to open on Stephen Avenue was based on a number of factors. Stephen Avenue was the first location in a Western Canadian city that matched our specific criteria as well as the City of Calgary and the Landlord (Grosvenor) had a 'can do' approach to making this opportunity happen."

Glenn Barrick, Senior Vice President, Investment, Grosvenor Americas said: "We're excited that London Drugs, Canada's preeminent privately-owned drugstore retailer, has chosen our heritage Venator Building as the location for its first LDEXPRESS store. Stephen Avenue is Calgary's leading high-street, making it an ideal place to introduce a new, compact concept store suited to Calgary's office and urban residential customer."

Now open on Stephen Avenue inside Scotia Centre, 230 8th Ave SW, we welcome the public to come experience the new LDEXPRESS.

