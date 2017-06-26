BELLEVUE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Esterline Corporation (NYSE: ESL) (www.esterline.com), a leading specialty manufacturer serving the global aerospace and defense markets, today announced that it has selected John Hobbs to lead the company's investor relations program as its Senior Director, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis.

Hobbs has extensive experience leading investor relations teams for S&P 500 companies. He worked at Georgia Pacific Corporation in roles involving investor relations and corporate development & planning, and most recently spent 15 years with Plum Creek Timber Company as Vice President of Investor Relations before it was acquired by Weyerhauser in 2016. Early in his career, Hobbs worked in aerospace and defense, serving as a financial analyst for the engineering function within Lockheed Aeronautical Systems.

Esterline CEO Curtis Reusser said, "John is a seasoned investor relations professional with complementary experience in financial planning and analysis, securities offerings, and M&A processes that will enhance his contributions to the team. We're pleased to have him join Esterline and look forward to introducing him to the investment community in the coming months."

Hobbs has a bachelor's degree in business administration & management from the University of Kansas and an MBA from Emory University. He is the recipient of numerous investor relations industry awards including recognition by Institutional Investor magazine for "Best IR Program" and "Best Investor Relations Professional."

Additionally, the company noted that Joyce Lin, who has been with Esterline for nearly a decade, added treasury responsibilities to her tax role in April and has been named the company's Chief Tax Officer & Treasurer.

About Esterline

Esterline Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry specializing in three core areas: Advanced Materials; Avionics & Controls; and Sensors & Systems. With annual sales of approximately $2 billion, Esterline employs roughly 13,000 people worldwide.

Operations within the Advanced Materials segment focus on technologies including high-temperature-resistant materials and components used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes, and combustible ordnance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

Operations within the Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit integration systems, secure communications systems, specialized medical equipment, and other high-end industrial applications.

The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment connectors, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers.

