SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- The Bay Area News Group today named California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) one of the Top Workplaces in the Bay Area for 2017. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the company has received the honor, which was awarded based on input from local employees of its largest subsidiary, California Water Service (Cal Water).

Cal Water is a regulated water utility with 370 employees in the Bay Area. The utility serves approximately 385,600 people through 110,000 customer connections in Atherton, Cupertino, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Livermore, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Carlos, San Mateo, South San Francisco, Sunnyvale, and Woodside. Cal Water serves almost 2 million people through 482,400 customer connections statewide.

"At Cal Water, we are committed to improving the quality of life in the communities we serve, and I believe there is a direct correlation between how our employees feel about the company and the importance of the service we provide," said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. "We value our employees' contributions and seek to create an environment where employees can learn, grow, and thrive while delivering the quality, service, and value we promise to every customer."

The Top Workplace rankings are based on survey information collected and analyzed by an independent research company specializing in employee engagement and retention. The survey asks employees about company leadership, compensation and training, diversity/inclusion, career development, family-friendly flexibility, and values and ethics.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together these companies employ 1,163 people who provide regulated and non-regulated water service to approximately 2 million people in more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii communities. The company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT." More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

