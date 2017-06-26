Professor Michael Wilson Receives IPA Lifetime Achievement Award in Antimicrobial PDT Research

COIMBRA, Portugal, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --At the 16th International Photodynamic Association (IPA) World Congress in Coimbra, Professor Michael Wilson was the recipient of the 2017 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN ANTIMICROBIAL PDT RESEARCH. Professor Wilson is Emeritus Professor of Microbiology at the Eastman Dental Institute in the Faculty of Medical Services of University College London (UCL). Professor Michael Wilson is accredited with the re-introduction of antimicrobial PDT to modern day practice. He was the first to successfully treat complex biofilm infections using antimicrobial PDT, demonstrating the potency of this technology against multidrug-resistant pathogens.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527765/Professor_Michael_Wilson.jpg

One of the greatest problems facing modern medicine is the growing resistance of microbes to antibiotics. Professor Wilson, having monitored the prevalence of antibiotic-resistant organisms and the genetic basis for their resistance, had developed new antimicrobial strategies (including light-activated antimicrobial agents) to supplement humanity's dwindling supply of agents that can be used to treat infectious diseases. Professor Wilson's work focused on the structure and physiology of bacteria in biofilms and in the development of strategies for preventing biofilm-associated diseases, including the use of antimicrobial PDT. Professor Wilson's contributions were seminal to the commercial development of antimicrobial PDT that has resulted in more than 300,000 patients treated globally. Professor Wilson continues to lecture, write and support antimicrobial PDT technology, products and applications, lending his critical endorsement to assist with global adoption and sustainability of this non-antibiotic antimicrobial therapy.

The Coimbra World Congress was the 16th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 32 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community in order to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The next IPA World Congress is to be hosted in Boston, USA and will be led by Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT).

About Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug resistant biofilm infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi.

CONTACT: ipasecretary@internationalphotodynamic.com