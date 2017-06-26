Dr. Nicolas Loebel Receives the 2017 IPA Clinical PDT Research Excellence Award

COIMBRA, Portugal, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 16th International Photodynamic Association (IPA) World Congress in Coimbra, Dr. Nicolas Loebel was the recipient of the 2017 CLINICAL PDT RESEARCH EXCELLENCE AWARD.

Dr. Loebel is the President and Chief Technology Officer of Ondine Biomedical Inc., a Canadian company developing and commercializing antimicrobial photodynamic therapies to treat and prevent multidrug resistant infections. Over the past 15 years, Dr. Loebel and his team at Ondine Research Laboratories have developed 5 antimicrobial photodynamic products, including Periowave' (oral infections), Sinuwave' (sinus infections), MRSAid' (nasal decolonization), Steriwave' (skin infections) and Exelume' (VAP reduction). More than 300,000 patients have been treated with these technologies in Canada and elsewhere, demonstrating excellent clinical outcomes and safety profiles.

The Coimbra World Congress was the 16th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 32 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community in order to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The next IPA World Congress is to be hosted in Boston, USA and will be led by Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT).

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT), a technology developed in the 1980's, is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug resistant biofilm infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi.

For further information: ipasecretary@internationalphotodynamic.com

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527933/NLoebel_Picture.jpg