Dr. Georg Widhalm Receives IPA Award for PDT Research Excellence

COIMBRA, Portugal, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --At the 16th International Photodynamic Association (IPA) World Congress in Coimbra, Dr. Georg Widhalm was the recipient of the 2017 IPA AWARD FOR PDT RESEARCH EXCELLENCE.

Dr. Georg Widhalm is Assistant Professor, specializing in Neurosurgical Oncology at the Department of Neurosurgery at the Medical University of Vienna, at Vienna General Hospital.He directs the interdisciplinary neuronal tumor board within the Comprehensive Cancer Center in Vienna. He also holds the position of a Research Fellow at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

Dr. Widhalm is an emerging leader in the field of image guided surgery supported by his current and ongoing research into practical applications of PDT in Neurosurgery. His primary research fields are related to innovative fluorescence technologies for tumor visualization and multimodal imaging of brain tumors. With numerous publications and awards, Dr. Widhalm is recognized throughout the global PDT community for advancing PDT research excellence.

The Coimbra World Congress was the 16th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 32 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community in order to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The next IPA World Congress is to be hosted in Boston, USA and will be led by Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT).

About Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug resistant biofilm infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi.

