Dr. David Kessel Receives 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award in PDT Basic Research

COIMBRA, Portugal, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --At the 16th International Photodynamic Association (IPA) World Congress in Coimbra, Dr. David Kessel was the recipient of the 2017 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN PDT BASIC RESEARCH.

David Kessel, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Pharmacology at the Wayne State University School of Medicine (Detroit, Michigan) has been a pioneering leader in the field of basic PDT research for over 40 years. His most significant research achievements include the development and characterization of photosensitizers, elucidating cellular mechanisms of PDT response with crucial contributions in the understanding of apoptosis induction and the role of autophagy in PDT-treated cells. Dr. Kessel's research relating to photosensitization and drug resistance has been supported by the National Institutes of Health and the American Cancer Society. He is the author of more than 350 papers and has edited seven books. Aside from his extensive research, Dr. Kessel has made enormous contributions to the advancement of the PDT field as past IPA President, conference organizer, keynote speaker, journal editor, reviewer, mentor and author of key review articles.

The Coimbra World Congress was the 16th conference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 32 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community in order to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies. The next IPA World Congress is to be hosted in Boston, USA and will be led by Dr. Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT).

About Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug resistant biofilm infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi.



