China's food retailers have witnessed immense growth over the last few years. The major players have enjoyed fast-growing sales, thanks to the increasing number of middle class consumers with more purchasing power coupled with the rapid expansion of both domestic and international food retailers in China.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626006232/en/

BizVibe Announces Their List of the Top 10 Largest Food Retailers in China (Graphic: Business Wire)

With exceptional sales in the food retail market, China is expected to achieve steady growth with an estimated CAGR of 11.17% over the next three years, to reach an estimated value of RMB 25,982 billion by 2020.

BizVibe is home to over 254,500 food and beverage companies around the world, including many in China. In a recent article titled Top 10 Largest Food Retailers in China, BizVibe discusses the top vendors in the industry. Here are some of the top food retailers in China as determined by BizVibe:

Lianhua

Lianhua is one of the largest food retailers in East China, currently runs over 4,330 supermarkets and convenience stores mainly in the east region of China. Since 2013, Lianhua has established its own online retail platform "Lianhua Yigou", providing food grocery and home delivery service mainly in Shanghai area.

Yonghui

Yonghui currently owns over 500 supermarkets in 144 cities. Yonghui is also one of the leading food retailers for Online-to-Offline (O2O) commercial business. In January 2014, Yonghui launched its e-commerce platform "YH Wei store", providing food and retail and home delivery service in Fuzhou. In 2015, Yonghui sold 10% of its stock share to JD.com for 4.3 billion yuan.

China Resources Vanguard

China resources Vanguard is one of the top and largest supermarket groups in China. Now China Resources Vanguard owns over 5,000 outlets under multiple brands including Vanguard, Tesco China, Suguo, Vivo, Ole', Legou Express, Vango, BLT, Voi_la!, Lenonardo, Huanleshong, Zhongyi, Huarun Tang. Its annual sales turn over reached 104 billion yuan ($16.5 billion) in 2014. In June 2015, China Resources Vanguard launched its online food and grocery shopping platform EWJ.com.

RT-Mart

Established in Taiwan, RT-Mart is now one of the leading food retailers in China, operating over 320 hypermarkets in mainland China. In 2011, RT-Mart merged with French supermarket brand Auchan and later re-launched a new food retail company named Gaoxin Retail. Currently, 68% of RT-Mart food retailing businesses are in third and fourth tier cities. RT-Mart also launched its own online platform aiming at international food and beverage retails.

Nonggongshang

Nonggongshang was founded in 1994. Now it operates over 2,500 big and small outlets under brand names Nonggongshang supermarket, Haode convenience stores, and Kedi convenience stores mainly in Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu region. Nonggongshang's total annual sales is around 20 billion yuan ($4.67 billion).

Read the entire list of Top 10 Largest Food Retailers in China

BizVibe is home to over seven million company profiles across 700+ industries total, including over 254,500 companies in the food and beverage industry. Using BizVibe's platform, users can generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world, and trade seamlessly.

The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with companies of interest, all in real-time. Claim your company profile for free and let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. For mobile, don't forget to connect on-the-go via BizVibe's mobile app

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626006232/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com