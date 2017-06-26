sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,58 Euro		-1,02
-4,51 %
WKN: A2ATUW ISIN: US03965L1008 Ticker-Symbol: ALU2 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCONIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARCONIC INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,428
21,513
26.06.
21,464
21,479
26.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARCONIC INC
ARCONIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCONIC INC21,58-4,51 %