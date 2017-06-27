VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

DuSolo Fertilizers Inc., (TSX VENTURE: DSF) ("DuSolo" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement ("the Private Placement") announced on May 16, 2017, bringing the gross proceeds of the Private Placement to $2.57 million.

"We are very encouraged by the strong support we received from our existing shareholders for this financing, for which we thank them" said Giles Baynham, Chief Executive Officer. "DuSolo continues to increase its sales of phosphate Direct Application Natural Fertilizer ("DANF"), and devlop new products for its customers".

Use of Proceeds

The Company will utilize the funds to continue development of new products including granulation of its exisiting DANF, exploration of the near-mine high grade mineralization at the Santiago DANF Project and its medium grade Amaury concession, and working capital and general corporate costs.

Second Tranche

The second tranche of the Private Placement resulted in the Company receiving net proceeds of C$1,934,999.97 through the issuance of 64,499,999 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of C$0.03 per Common Share (the "Offering Price").

The Company's two largest shareholders contributed to the Private Placement as follows: Tembo Capital $1,100,000 and M&G Investment Management $755,000. Tembo Capital now owns 38.83% of the Company's outstanding Common Shares, and M&G Investment Management now owns 18.76% of the outstanding Common Shares, having increased its stake overall in the Company from 14.98% prior to the Private Placement.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid a finder a finder's fee of $37,863.90 in cash and 1,262,130 warrants, each warrant entitling the finder to acquire one Common Share exercisable at the Offering Price for 18 months following closing. No finder's fees were payable in the second tranche.

All securities issued in the second tranche closing are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on October 27, 2017.

