

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to be worth NZ$4.48 billion, up from NZ$4.17 billion in April. Exports are pegged at NZ$4.93 billion, up from NZ$4.75 billion in the previous month. The trade surplus is expected to come in at NZ$419 million, down from NZ$578 million a month earlier.



China will see May numbers for industrial profits; in April, profits surged 14.0 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Indonesia remain closed on Tuesday in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.



