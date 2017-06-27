SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - June 26, 2017) - Mary Jean Anderson, owner/president of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air was named the 2017 "Most Admired CEO" in the Family Owned Company category (fewer than 300 employees) by the San Diego Business Journal. In its 10 th year, the publication's Most Admired CEO Awards recognize San Diego industry leaders and their achievements within their companies as well as their contributions to the local community.

Honorees are selected for their track record of success, leadership, determination and insight. Most Admired CEOs are also recognized for their ability to be role models within their own company but also within the greater San Diego community.

According to Mary Jean Anderson, "I am humbled and was quite frankly shocked when the announcement was made. This is a particularly significant honor because there are so many amazing family owned businesses that are such an important part of our community. Then I think about our team at Anderson and realize this award is more about them. I may have received the award, I got to go up on stage and heard everyone cheer but it is actually about our team's talent, their passion, eagerness and willingness to give it all they have every day to take good care of our customers, our business and the industry as a whole."

"And I know our team is very proud of me. They appreciate what it takes to be a woman in a male dominated industry and I think together we've shown that gender doesn't matter but rather it is commitment to being the best you can be. They are my biggest cheerleaders and I am theirs," added Anderson.

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has served more than 500,000 San Diego residential and commercial customers since 1978. Services include plumbing, heating and air conditioning, drains, pipe lining, water filtration, indoor air quality and more including 24-hour emergency service. Visit andersonpha.com for more info.

