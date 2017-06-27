

26 June 2017



Recommended Combination



of



Mariana Resources Limited ('Mariana')



and



Sandstorm Gold Ltd ('Sandstorm')



Court Sanction of Scheme



Mariana is pleased to announce that the Guernsey Court has today sanctioned the Scheme to effect the recommended combination of Mariana (AIM/TSXV: MARL) and Sandstorm (TSX: SSL and NYSE MKT: SAND).



It is anticipated that the Scheme will become effective on or before 3 July 2017. Mariana has made an application to cancel the admission to trading of Mariana Shares on AIM, to take effect on or around 4 July 2017, and it is anticipated that the Mariana Shares will be delisted from TSXV as soon as practicable on or after 4 July 2017.



The expected timetable of remaining principal events is attached as an appendix to this announcement. Mariana will announce any changes to these dates through a Regulatory Information Service.



All references to time in this announcement are to London time unless otherwise stated. Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the meaning given to them in the scheme document issued by Mariana dated 15 May 2017 (the Scheme Document).



Mariana +61 2 8437 4588 John Horsburgh, Independent Chairman and Non-Executive Director Glen Parsons, CEO Karen Davies, Head of Investor Relations



RFC Ambrian Limited (Financial Adviser to Mariana) +44 (0) 20 3440 6800 Stephen Allen Bhavesh Patel



Raymond James Ltd. (Canadian Financial Adviser to +1 416 777 7000 Mariana) John Willet Craig McDougal



Blytheweigh (PR Adviser to Mariana) +44 (0) 207 138 3224 Tim Blythe Camilla Horsfall Megan Ray



Sandstorm Nolan Watson, President & CEO +1 604 689 0234 Adam Spencer, Senior Vice President, Corporate +1 416 238 1152 Development +1 604 628 1178 Denver Harris, Investor Relations



KPMG LLP (Financial Adviser to Sandstorm) +44 (0) 207 311 1000 Helen Roxburgh Michael Nicholson



APPENDIX



EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS



The following dates are indicative only and are subject to change:((1))



Effective Date((2)) on or before 3 July 2017



Delisting of Mariana Shares from TSXV on or around 4 July 2017



Cancellation of admission of Mariana 7.00 a.m. on 4 July 2017 Shares to trading on AIM



Listing of New Sandstorm Shares on TSX Within 14 days of the Effective Date and NYSE MKT



Crediting of the New Sandstorm Shares in Within 14 days of the Effective Date uncertificated form to CDS accounts



Crediting of Sandstorm CDIs in Within 14 days of the Effective Date uncertificated form in CREST



Despatch of definitive share certificates Within 14 days of the Effective Date for New Sandstorm Shares in certificated form



Latest date for despatch of cheques and Within 14 days of the Effective Date crediting of CREST and CDS accounts for cash consideration due under the Scheme



Long Stop Date((3)) 31 August 2017



(1) These dates are indicative only. Mariana will announce any changes to these dates through a Regulatory Information Service.



(2) A copy of the order of the Guernsey Court which sanctions the Scheme must be filed with the Guernsey Registry within seven (7) days of the Guernsey Court Hearing. The Scheme will become Effective at the time that the court order of the Guernsey Court is filed with the Guernsey Registry which is expected to be on or before 3 July 2017.



(3) This is the latest date by which the Scheme may become Effective unless Mariana and Sandstorm agree, and the Panel and, if required, the Guernsey Court, permits, a later date.



