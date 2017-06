Gold mining stocks are trendless. They have not gone anywhere in the last 6 months. Is that bullish or bearish? Well, the answer to that question is a bit tricky. Arguably, a consolidation can be bullish or bearish … it really depends. The gold mining stocks chart over the last 6 years has shown only one other period in time in which gold mining stocks consolidated for 6 months. That was in the second ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...