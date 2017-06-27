SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) announced today that it will be giving a presentation and showcasing technical demonstrations of its advanced wireless power technology at the Wireless Power Congress show in Munich, Germany. The event occurs July 12 to 13 at the Konferenzzentrum, and is organized by the technical journal Elektronik, supported by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).

Laurence McGarry, director of marketing for IDT's Wireless Power Division, will be speaking at the event. His presentation is titled "Wireless Power - A View From the Other Side of the Chasm" and will discuss several factors that are facilitating mainstream adoption of wireless power including: user value proposition versus solution cost, convergence of industry standards, key performance parameters, de-mystifying wireless power to enable ease-of-design, and adoption in a range of applications from consumer to automotive. The presentation occurs on July 12th at 10am CEST.

"IDT is proud to present and exhibit at the Wireless Power Congress event," said Mr. McGarry. "Wireless power technology has become mainstream and will enjoy rapid adoption over the next period. We encourage participants to attend our presentation, view our latest wireless power solutions, or request a private meeting."

IDT® demonstrations will include easy-to-use, turnkey wireless power reference kits supporting applications from 1 to 15 Watts, an automotive in-car wireless power demonstration system, and several examples of real customer implementations using IDT wireless power solutions.

To learn more about IDT's industry-leading wireless power solutions, visit www.IDT.com/go/wirelesspower. To request a private meeting with IDT at the event, complete the form here.

