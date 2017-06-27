TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. ("LOGiQ" or the "Company") (TSX: LGQ) announces that effective June 26, 2017, the Honourable Joe Oliver will step down from the LOGiQ Board of Directors to assume his new role of Chairman of Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., an independent investment dealer.

Mr. Oliver served on the LOGiQ Board of Directors since April 2017. "On behalf of the other members of the Board of Directors, we sincerely thank Mr. Oliver for his commitment and service to the Company," said LOGiQ Chair of the Board, Dr. Eldon Smith.

LOGiQ President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Canavan, added: "We wish Mr. Oliver well in his new role at Echelon Wealth Partners, which necessitated his departure from the LOGiQ Board due to the dealer-manufacturer nature of the two organizations. As Chairman of Echelon, we are confident Mr. Oliver will be a tremendous advocate for independent investment firms in Canadian capital markets."

LOGiQ (www.logiqasset.com) is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and pooled funds, and also provides segregated institutional managed accounts and institutional advisory sales. LOGiQ has assets under management or advisement and institutional advisory sales-related fee earning arrangements that are not managed or advised, totaling approximately $4.8 billion.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

