LINDON, UT--(Marketwired - June 26, 2017) - ZYTO Corporation is pleased to announce that effective today its ticker symbol has been officially changed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) from KAEN back to "ZYTO" (OTC PINK: ZYTO).

ZYTO Corporation Chief Executive Officer Dr. Vaughn R Cook said, "We are grateful for our investors who have taken the ride with us over the last six months through the Kailo Energy acquisition and related reorganizations. We are now comfortable that we have the best corporate structure in place to maximize shareholder value and take advantage of the exciting business opportunities that have presented themselves."

About ZYTO

ZYTO is a wellness decision-support technology company founded in 2004 by Dr. Vaughn R Cook. The company provides biocommunication hardware and software with wellness and lifestyle applications that include obtaining information from the human body to assist in making better decisions.

