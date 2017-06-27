

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 40 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,185-point plateau, although the rally may run out of steam on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be cloudy, with soft economic data tempered by a mild rebound in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the properties and resource stocks were tempered by mild weakness from the financials and oil companies.



For the day, the index climbed 27.57 points or 0.87 percent to finish at 3,185.44 after trading between 3,156.98 and 3,187.89. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 25.45 points or 1.36 percent to end at 1,896.79.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.28 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.58 percent, Bank of China fell 0.27 percent, Vanke surged 10.01 percent, Gemdale soared 4.63 percent, PetroChina eased 0.13 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical dipped 0.17 percent and Zijin Mining added 0.30 percent.



The lead from Wall Street remains inconclusive as stocks continued to show a lack of direction on Monday, with traders seeming uncertain about the near-term outlook for the markets.



The NASDAQ shed 18.10 points or 0.3 percent to 6,247.15, while the Dow was up 14.79 points or 0.1 percent to 21,409.55 and the S&P added 0.77 points or 0.1 percent to 2,493.07.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said that new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods fell more than expected in May.



Crude oil futures nudged higher Monday, rising from 10-month lows as buyers found value after the recent collapse. August WTI oil settled at $43.38/bbl on Nymex, up 37 cents or 0.9 percent. Prices had plunged 20 percent over the past few weeks to the lowest since mid-2016.



