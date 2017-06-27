

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - At the General Meeting of Shareholders of Syngenta AG (SYT) held on June 26, 2017, the 16 shareholders representing 95.11% of the total share capital approved all the motions proposed by the Board of Directors.



Ren Jianxin, Chairman of China National Chemical Corporation, was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Chen Hongbo, Chief Strategy Officer of China National Agrochemical Corporation (CNAC), Olivier T. de Clermont-Tonnerre, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at China National Bluestar (Bluestar) and Dieter Gericke, partner at the law firm Homburger AG, were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.



Michel Demaré was re-elected to the Board; he will act as Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director. Gunnar Brock, Eveline Saupper and Jürg Witmer were re-elected as Independent Directors.



Vinita Bali, Stefan Borgas, Eleni Gabre-Madhin and David Lawrence stepped down from the Board.



