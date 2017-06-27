Infrared Imaging Software Market 11.62% CAGR by 2021, Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

One trend in the infrared imaging software market is adoption of cloud-based services. Large enterprises and various government organizations are rapidly adopting cloud-based services that ensure a centralized, searchable repository of historical data. Cloud-based services can be used across the world without time and location constraints. The analysts forecast global infrared imaging software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Complete report on infrared imaging software market spread across 66 pages, analyzing 4 major companies and providing 24 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1076530-global-infrared-imaging-software-market-2017-2021.html.

According to the infrared imaging software market report, one driver in the industry is increasing adoption of video surveillance. The thermal cameras use infrared radiation to capture the image rather than the visible light used in the normal cameras. Such cameras are used by the firefighters to detect the areas of heat through smoke, darkness, and heat-permeable barriers. These cameras are expensive, heat resistant, and water resistant to withstand the hazards of the fireground operations. The use of the thermal cameras has increased due to the increased government grants on the surveillance equipment.

The following companies as the key players in the global infrared imaging software market: FLIR Systems, Leonardo DRS, BAE System, and Raytheon. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Axis Communications, Fluke, Honeywell International, L-3 Communications, Thermoteknix Systems, LumaSense Technologies, and Testo. Order a copy of Global Infrared Imaging Software Market 2017-2021 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1076530.

Global Infrared Imaging Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this industry. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global infrared imaging software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Further, the infrared imaging software market report states that one challenge in the market is intense vendor competition. With the increase in the prices of raw materials and the increased competition among vendors, the profit margins of vendors are expected to decline in the market. The growth of the industry is enhancing the entry of new vendors. New vendors focus more on the requirements of end-users, and, hence, develop security solutions based on their requirements, which makes them a preferable choice over the global vendors.

The s infrared imaging software market study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive m industry and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Another related report is Global System Infrastructure Revenue Market 2017-2021, one driver in the market is increasing shift toward service-oriented architecture (SOA). Service-oriented architecture (SOA) provides IT framework for companies to manage their IT infrastructure with greater flexibility. It enables organizations to implement cloud-based solutions in a simplified way and takes less time for implementation. Due to the increasing demand for innovative products and services, SMBs require IT frameworks for the fast delivery of products and services.

The following companies as the key players in the global system infrastructure revenue market: AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Apprenda, Bungee Labs, CA, Engine Yard, Qlik, RACKSPACE, Red Hat, Salesforce.com, SAP, Telefónica, VMware, and Wipro.

One trend in the market is emergence of database as a service (DBaaS). Database as a service is a cloud-based database management system that provides flexible storage. Pure-play cloud vendors in the market, such as Amazon and Google, offer DBaaS services. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1076503-global-system-infrastructure-revenue-market-2017-2021.html.

Explore other new reports on IT & Telecommunication Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/information-technology/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml