Hikvision and EY Hold Joint Conference for Information Security Development Project

HANGZHOU, China, June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, the world's leading supplier of innovative video surveillance products and solutions, and EY China advisory, held a joint conference for the launch of the information security development project in Hangzhou, China. With the experience of risk advisory team in information security, EY assists Hikvision in developing its information security management in response to the increasing cybersecurity risks. The EY project team leverages its expertise and knowledge in cybersecurity to support Hikvision with conducting the information security assessment at its group level and R&D center. Furthermore, regarding this collaboration, EY will continually share industry leading practices to further assist Hikvision in meeting the challenges that lay ahead in cybersecurity risk transformations.

Weiqi Wu, VP at Hikvision commented, "As a world's leading CCTV and video surveillance equipment manufacturer, Hikvision understands very well the importance of product safety for users, and is committed to taking effective measures to improve the safety of our products and services. For example, Hikvision's information security assurance efforts are built into the lifecycle of its products, including development, verification, manufacturing, delivery and service.Besides, we also actively work with world-leading advisory service organizations, and learn from their experience as well as their advanced management techniques. The cooperation with EY helps us to gain advanced technical and management experience in the area of security, and further improve the company's cybersecurity capabilities and management standards, so as to provide our valued customers with the highest quality and most reliable products".

Internet of things (IoT) has been playing an important role in the new round of industry transformation such as 'Industry 4.0', 'Smart City', 'Internet +' etc.The rapid development in the IoT world is increasingly raising concerns about whether the IoT increases our exposure to cyber threats. As an industry leader, Hikvision has long term plans and thoughtful considerations for its own information security management system establishments. "EY is very delighted to assist Hikvision for information security development. By integrating our global resources including successful credentials, industry practices, professional expertise, as well as local cybersecurity experts, EY will assist Hikvision to meet the challenges of increasing cybersecurity risks and obtain amutually beneficial and win-win cooperation." Said Keith Yuen, the cybersecurity service partner of EY greater China.