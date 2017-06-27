Suprema to Showcase World's Slimmest FAP20 Fingerprint Scanner at SDW 2017



SEOUL, KOREA, June 27, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions, today announced that the company will showcase BioMini Slim 2, the World's slimmest fingerprint authentication scanner at SDW 2017 at London, on JUN 27. As a leading innovator in biometric identity solutions, Suprema will continue its technology initiative by showcasing new additions to the company's fingerprint scanner line-up specifically tailored to ID card authentication applications.First launched last year at Trustech, Suprema has made successful introduction of its BioMini Slim 2 scanners on EU counties, Africa and the States. Along with its world's slimmest (16mm), high definition optical sensor, the new BioMini Slim 2 features Suprema's proprietary Multi-dynamic Range (MDR) technology, FBI PIV/FIPS 201/Mobile ID FAP20 compliance and Android device support.The new BioMini Slim 2 is based on Suprema's 2nd generation optical structure and device platform. BioMini Slim 2 provides developers with more flexibility with its reduced form factor and the ultra-slim optical sensor ensures robust operation over time along with its IP65-rated waterproof structure. BioMini Slim 2 also features Suprema's advanced anti-spoofing LFD (Live Fingeprint Detection) and MDR technology that allows capturing high quality fingerprint images even under direct sunlight up to 100,000 LUX."Since the successful introduction of BioMini Slim 2 on December 2016, we made strategic partnership with a number of leading ID solution providers in US and EU countries. Now, with the official release of BioMini Slim 2 series scanners, we are looking forward to addressing our strategic partner's demand with its small-form-factor design, unrivaled image quality and user-convenient supports on various platforms," said Bogun Park, Managing Director at Suprema ID.Suprema will present full demonstration of BioMini Slim 2 scanner at SDW 2017. To experience more on BioMini Slim 2, please contact us to book a demo or visit Suprema stand (B16) at SDW 2017.For online registration, please visit https://www.supremainc.com/en/Events/sdw.About Suprema Inc.Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security company in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2015). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Source: Suprema Inc.Contact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.