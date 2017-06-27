Johannesburg, S.A., June 27, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - MobiCash, a mobile financial services and technology company, today announced a spaza sector-focused mobile platform called MobiSpaza in South Africa. MobiSpaza is an inclusive business tool that builds bridges between spaza sector stakeholders, such as private corporations, state-owned entities, co-operatives, and not-for-profit organizations, and the township communities they serve. MobiSpaza promotes spaza entrepreneurship with turnkey integration across the value chain including suppliers, distributors, retailers, and customers.Patrick Gordon Ngabonziza, MobiCash Founder and Chairman said, "As a company at the forefront of financial inclusion initiatives all across Africa, MobiCash continuously seeks innovative ways to help meet our customers' and partners' needs. Each market presents unique challenges and opportunities and finding the best fit is what sets us apart. Through MobiSpaza, inclusive business is a layer added to financial inclusion and in the end people benefit as well as businesses."MobiSpaza creates opportunities for businesses to successfully operate in the townships by providing a sector-focused solution for products and processes adaptation driven by mobile payments and spaza banking. The system includes convenient remote and proximity payment authentication mechanisms for physical goods and value-added services including remittances. For the spaza shops, there are also in-built features designed to maximize productivity and sustained earnings through collective stock procurement or buying power, social networking and market dominance."We developed a B2C, or Brands to Customer, application as an added element of the MobiSpaza value offering. With MobiSpaza, brands can promote their products directly to the last mile whereby interested consumers can redeem coupons in real time at their nearest spaza shop," said Donald Mudenge, COO of MobiCash South Africa. "The ultimate goal is to make goods and services more affordable and accessible in the townships while giving businesses reason to stay and grow."Today some shoppers would forgo spaza shopping simply because there are no rebate systems and no points to be earned. This is mostly due to the lack of "sophisticated equipment" required to run such systems at spaza level. However, MobiSpaza is also set to introduce a new flair to township shopping by enabling spazas to begin offering points-based rebates and loyalty systems.MobiSpaza benefits South Africa township communities in areas such as human development and increased access to financial products and services. Businesses, on the other hand, now have better and improved access to these markets and forge mutually beneficial partnerships and collaborations to help serve the communities better.MobiCash, introduced to promote financial inclusion, is the technical platform behind spaza sector-orientated MobiSpaza.About MobiCashHeadquartered in Hong Kong, MobiCash is a fast growth fintech company in the business of mobile financial services and technology working with telcos, banks and transaction processors across international borders. MobiCash leverages its payment platform to provide its partners with a complete mobile banking and payments solution that supports consumers on all mobile access modes, and offers online and offline enrollment capabilities and integrates with core banking, online banking and electronic payments systems. For more information, please visit www.mobicashonline.comMedia Contact:Donald MudengeDonaldM@MobiCash.co.zaSource: MobiSpazaCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.