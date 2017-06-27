Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, June 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announced senior management changes in the Philippines and Australia to strengthen its presence and continue sales growth in two of the group's key international markets.Mutsuhiro Oshikiri, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mitsubishi Motors Australia Limited (MMAL), is to succeed Yoshiaki Kato as President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC).Mr Oshikiri, who has led MMAL over the past five years, will be succeeded by John Signoriello, currently Deputy Director of Marketing at the group's Australian subsidiary. Mr Kato will also move to MMAL as Chief Executive Coordinator, working alongside Mr Signoriello.Osamu Masuko, Chief Executive Officer of MMC, said: "We are strengthening and diversifying our management team around the world, ensuring that we seize future growth opportunities in important markets such as the Philippines and Australia. I look forward to continuing to work with Mr Oshikiri, Mr Signoriello and Mr Kato in their new roles."Mr Signoriello will assume the leadership of MMAL on July 1 and Mr Oshikiri will take over the Philippines CEO role on August 1.The appointment of Mr Signoriello is the latest promotion of local management to run a national market. Earlier this year, MMC promoted Anthony Laframboise to succeed Kenichiro Yamamoto as President of Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada.Mr Signoriello brings 28 years of experience working at MMAL to his new role, following prior senior positions across sales and network development.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the fifth largest automaker in Japan and the fifteenth largest in the world by global unit sales. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.Throughout its history it has courted alliances with foreign partners, a strategy pioneered by their first president Tomio Kubo to encourage expansion, and continued by his successors. A significant stake was sold to Chrysler Corporation in 1971 which it held for 22 years, while DaimlerChrysler was a controlling shareholder between 2000 and 2005. Long term joint manufacturing and technology licencing deals with the Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea and Proton in Malaysia were also forged, while in Europe the company co-owned the largest automobile manufacturing plant in the Netherlands with Volvo for ten years in the 1990s, before taking sole ownership in 2001.