

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Sprint Corp. (S) has entered into exclusive talks with Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) and Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA) as the cable companies explore a deal that could bolster their plans to offer wireless service, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son and the cable firms have entered into a two-month, exclusive agreement for discussions through late July, putting merger talks with T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on hold, the Journal said.



One arrangement that has been considered is for Charter and Comcast to invest in improving Sprint's network in exchange for favorable terms to offer wireless service using the carrier's network. Such a deal could involve the companies taking an equity stake in Sprint, the report said.



