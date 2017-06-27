

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Tuesday despite the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street, as a weaker yen boosted shares of exporters.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 78.31 points or 0.39 percent to 20,231.66, off a high of 20,250.10.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent, while Sony and Canon are adding more than 0.7 percent each.



Toshiba is losing almost 2 percent. The Nikkei business daily reported that Toshiba is expected to sign a deal as early as Tuesday to sell its flash memory chip business to a Japanese-led consortium despite resistance from key business partner Western Digital.



Among automakers, Toyota is up 0.6 percent and Honda is rising almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.7 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is rising more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokuyama Corp. is rising more than 9 percent, Nippon Sheet Glass is higher by more than 5 percent and Kobe Steel is gaining more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Oki Electric Industry is down more than 5 percent, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is lower by almost 3 percent and Takashimaya Co. is losing more than 2 percent.



Shares of Takata, which has filed for bankruptcy protection, will be removed from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 27, the stock exchange operator said.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 112 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday as traders seemed uncertain about the near-term outlook for the markets after the Dow and S&P 500 reached record highs last week.



While the Nasdaq fell 18.10 points or 0.3 percent to 6,247.15, the Dow edged up 14.79 points or 0.1 percent to 21,409.55 and the S&P 500 inched up 0.77 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,493.07.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 advanced by 0.6 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures crept higher Monday, stemming steep recent losses on talk of OPEC's resolve to re-balance oil markets. WTI crude oil edged up $0.08 to $43.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, near its lowest in ten months.



