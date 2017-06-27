

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven, announced that, as of expiry of the extended acceptance period at midnight on June 22, 2017, 65.52 percent of the STADA shares outstanding have been tendered under the voluntary public takeover offer made for all the company's outstanding shares. Consequently, the minimum acceptance threshold, which the bidder reduced from originally 75.0 to 67.5 percent on June 7, 2017, has not been reached.



Regardless of the termination of the takeover offer, STADA has confirmed its growth targets for the current financial year 2017. The Executive Board continues to assume Group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects of Euros 2.280 to 2.350 billion, adjusted EBITDA of Euro 430 to 450 million and adjusted net income of Euros 195 to 205 million.



The termination of the takeover offer will also have no effect on the medium-term growth targets for 2019 announced on March 17, 2017.



For 2019, the Executive Board continues to expect adjusted Group sales of Euro 2.650 to 2.700 billion, adjusted EBITDA of Euros 570 to 590 million and adjusted net income of Euros 250 to 270 million.



