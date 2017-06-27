EXIMBANK - JCB PLATINUM CREDIT CARD



Ho Chi Minh City and Tokyo, June 27, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank) and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd, have launched the Eximbank - JCB Platinum Credit Card, a perfect Platinum card with premium services and unique benefits for those who like to travel and shop abroad, especially in Japan. Cardmembers can look forward to cashback when spending with their credit card for any type of transaction.NUMEROUS FINANCIAL AND OTHER BENEFITSUsing the Eximbank - JCB Platinum Credit Card, cardmembers are entitled to enjoy many exclusive benefits offered by JCB and Eximbank such as:- Cashback for any kind of shopping with the card abroad (1.0% in Japan and 0.5% elsewhere).- Free access to airport lounges in 59 locations (including Japan, China, Thailand and Korea).- Concierge services and car rental privileges to support travel planning and reservations.- Plenty of services for T&E activities in Japan such as hotel privileges, restaurant privileges, golf course privileges, and airport transit and assistance service.Eximbank - JCB Platinum Credit Card launching promotion (27/06/2017 - 27/09/2017):- Waiver of first-year annual fee.- 20% cross-border transaction amount cashback for spending abroad for transactions value of at least 500,000 VND (maximum 3,000,000 VND for spending in Japan and 2,000,000 VND for spending in other countries).- Special privileges at selected merchants of Eximbank.- JCB Plaza services, the overseas service counter available at locations around the world.Further information on benefits provided by the new Eximbank - JCB Platinum Credit Card are to be found at www.eximbank.com.vn or www.jcbcard.com.vn (in Vietnamese) or www.jcbcard.com (in English)Mrs. Dinh Thi Thu Thao, Vice President of Eximbank, said, "The market for Platinum card continues to expand and the number of Vietnamese travelling abroad is increasing year by year. Adding a new option, the JCB Platinum Card, to the Eximbank credit card enables Eximbank to provide more opportunities for cardmembers to choose and enhance their credit card experience to get more benefits while spending at both real and online merchants around the world. With the high current spending volume abroad of Eximbank cardmembers, we believe the new credit card with cashback will help to make sure the benefits of cardmembers are always guaranteed."Mr. Kimihisa Imada, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of JCBI, said, "Eximbank has been a valued JCB brand issuing partner from 2013, including the Eximbank JCB Jetstar cobranded card. Now Eximbank is issuing JCB Platinum grade cards to Vietnamese consumers who will enjoy special services and privileges, including cashback when spending abroad, especially in Japan. Also, as JCB is a Japanese brand, there are many promotions for cardmembers to take advantage of. JCB is always trying to meet the needs of its Vietnamese cardmembers' expectations and believes this new product will help with those needs and improve the customer experience. JCB is committed to expanding the payment card market cooperating with Eximbank."About Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank - EximbankVietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank - Eximbank is the first commercial joint stock bank of Vietnam. Officially coming into operation on 17/01/1990, and after more than 27 years of establishment and development, Eximbank is now one of the largest banks in terms of shareholders' equity among the commercial joint stock banks in Vietnam. Eximbank is currently assessed to be one of the financial institutions having high and stable growth speed in the offering of prestigious and high-quality products and services to customers. Thanks to that, Eximbank has been voted and awarded with many noble prizes by reputable international financial organizations.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ or http://www.vn.jcb/vi/ContactJCB International Co., Ltd.Kae MitsudaGlobal Business PlanningTel: 81-3-5778-7963Email: jcbinternational-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.