

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian markets are mostly higher on Tuesday, though gains are modest, following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors are cautious as they eye the European Central Bank forum on central banking currently underway in Portugal and an address by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at an event in London later in the day.



The Australian market is declining in the absence of a clear lead from Wall Street and following the release of weaker than expected U.S. economic data. Mining and oil stocks are lower, while banks are advancing.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 23.70 points or 0.41 percent to 5,696.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 22.10 points or 0.38 percent to 5,736.30.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are losing almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent.



Rio Tinto said it plans to sell its NSW coal operations to Chinese mining company Yancoal, which has raised its bid to $2.69 billion in response to a rival offer by commodities giant Glencore.



Gold miners are weak after gold prices declined overnight. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are down more than 1 percent each.



Oil stocks are also declining despite crude oil prices edging higher overnight. Woodside Petroleum is down 0.6 percent, Santos is losing 0.7 percent and Oil Search is lower by almost 1 percent.



Meanwhile, the big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac - are higher in a range of 0.2 to 0.7 percent.



Seven West Media has named John Driscoll, the chairman and CEO of Perth communications agency Marketforce, as its regional chief executive for Western Australia. Shares of Seven West Media are higher by more than 1 percent.



Blackmores confirmed the departure of its chief executive Christine Holgate to head Australia Post, and has named chairman Marcus Blackmore as interim CEO. Shares of the vitamin and supplements producer are losing almost 4 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7584, up from US$0.7571 on Monday.



The Japanese market is rising despite the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street, as a weaker yen boosted shares of exporters.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 78.31 points or 0.39 percent to 20,231.66, off a high of 20,250.10 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent, while Sony and Canon are adding more than 0.7 percent each.



Toshiba is losing almost 2 percent. The Nikkei business daily reported that Toshiba is expected to sign a deal as early as Tuesday to sell its flash memory chip business to a Japanese-led consortium despite resistance from key business partner Western Digital.



Among automakers, Toyota is up 0.6 percent and Honda is rising almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.7 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is rising more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokuyama Corp. is rising more than 9 percent, Nippon Sheet Glass is higher by more than 5 percent and Kobe Steel is gaining more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Oki Electric Industry is down more than 5 percent, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is lower by almost 3 percent and Takashimaya Co. is losing more than 2 percent.



Shares of Takata, which has filed for bankruptcy protection, will be removed from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 27, the stock exchange operator said.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 112 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Hong Kong are all modestly higher, while Shanghai and Taiwan are edging lower. The markets in Malaysia and Indonesia remain closed in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday as traders seemed uncertain about the near-term outlook for the markets after the Dow and S&P 500 reached record highs last week.



While the Nasdaq fell 18.10 points or 0.3 percent to 6,247.15, the Dow edged up 14.79 points or 0.1 percent to 21,409.55 and the S&P 500 inched up 0.77 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,493.07.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 advanced by 0.6 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures crept higher Monday, stemming steep recent losses on talk of OPEC's resolve to re-balance oil markets. WTI crude oil edged up $0.08 to $43.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, near its lowest in ten months.



