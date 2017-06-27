

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is leasing a small fleet of cars from Hertz Global Holdings Inc. to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported.



The iPhone maker is leasing Lexus RX450h sport-utility vehicles from Hertz's Donlen fleet-management unit, Bloomberg reported citing documents released recently by the California Department of Motor Vehicles. When Apple received its license to test three autonomous vehicles from the state's DMV in April, the documents listed Donlen as the lessor and Apple as the lessee.



