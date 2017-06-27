TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 27, 2017) -Lingo Media Corporation (TSX VENTURE: LM) (OTCQB: LMDCF) (FRANKFURT: LIMA) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company"),an EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns English' through innovative online and print-based technologies and solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic alliance with HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ("HP") for the education market in Latin America. Through the strategic partnership, HP will be marketing and selling ELL Technologies' full suite of English language learning programs directly to its existing customer base of educational institutions throughout the region.

ELL Technologies' online learning solutions will also be available for sale and license to HP's network of institutions through the HP Educational Portal. ELL Technologies will be installing its products on HP hardware and will promote the sale of HP hardware to its existing and prospective customers and channel partners.

"With governments throughout Latin America putting significant emphasis on English and Math, we see the need and opportunity to partner with one of the leading online training and assessment providers in ELL Technologies. HP has a well-established network in the education market throughout Latin America and we will be using our reach to market and sell ELL Technologies' suite of English learning software. This combined offering of HP's market leading hardware with ELL Technologies' proven pedagogy will lead to improved learning outcomes across Latin America in the classroom and beyond. We are excited about the partnership and see a great future for HP and ELL Technologies to work together," commented Enrique Ortiz, Regional Director Business Development, Latin America & Caribbean of HP Latin America.

"This strategic alliance with a world technology leader in HP with their focus and dedication to the education sector is another significant distribution milestone for the company. We expect to grow our sales throughout the Latin America region with this strategic partnership, benefitting substantially from HP's vast marketing channels and network," said Gali Bar-Ziv, COO of Lingo Media.

The strategic partnership was signed at the Virtual Educa's Colombia 2017 Conference and is the first international alliance signed under Virtual Educa's new global expansion. The agreement was witnessed by Virtual Educa's board of directors and signed in the presence of Secretaries of Education from countries across Latin America.

About HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through its portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, HP engineers experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

About Lingo Media (TSX VENTURE: LM) (OTCQB: LMDCF) (FRANKFURT: LIMA)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns English', developing and marketing products for learners of English through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers English language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies and Lingo Learning. ELL Technologies provides online training and assessment for English language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has formed successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a particularly strong presence in Latin America and China, and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

