Boutique residential apartment start-up adopts cloud-based property management solution in preparation for global growth

Node, a newly launched apartment investment, development and management company, has selected Yardi's cloud-based asset and property management solution to manage its growing global apartment rental portfolio.

With furnished boutique living spaces in major UK cities and New York City, Node sought a software-as-a-service solution that would capably handle core accounting, asset and lease management. They also wished to provide modern technology for potential and current residents. The Yardi platform makes it easy to lease apartments online and to report maintenance issues from a smartphone or laptop.

Node has residences opening next in Los Angeles and Dublin, and plans to grow across the USA, Canada and Europe. Due to positive past experiences using Yardi, Anil Khera, founder and CEO of Node, knew where to turn for a dynamic technology solution in step with the Node vision.

"At Node we're hungry to offer truly inspirational, creative and community-style living spaces across the globe and we embrace technology as a core part of our offering," comments Khera. "Working with Yardi to help us automate, streamline and mobilize our property management operations will further help us execute on this vision of a better way to live."

Node's locally curated, interior designed spaces are conveniently ready for residents to move in with just a suitcase. In Brooklyn, Casper mattresses, SMEG kitchen appliances, high-speed internet and Sonos speakers are all waiting for the creative professional to live in style. At the heart of the Node vision is the desire to foster a global community of like-minded residents who are encouraged to socialize with fellow node residents. A Community Curator in each city encourages residents to fully engage with local community life be it volunteering, supporting local businesses or navigating the local arts scene.

"We are very pleased to be working with Anil and the Node team," comments Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We are thrilled to be supporting them along in the journey to innovate in the build-to-rent space."

About Node

Node is a global residential investment, development and management company that creates community focused, boutique rental apartments in creative capital cities, targeting media and tech professionals and entrepreneurs. Expansion plans include cities throughout the US, Canada, UK, and Europe. For more information, visit: node-living.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit: yardi.com/uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170626006271/en/

Contacts:

Yardi Systems Limited

Martin Gedny Senior Manager, EMEA Marketing

Tel: +44 (0) 1908 308400

Email: martin.gedny@yardi.com