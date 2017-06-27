

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to nearly a 5-week low of 112.08 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-week low of 142.56 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.84 and 142.30, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to a 1-month high of 125.36 and a 5-month of 115.29 from yesterday's closing quotes of 125.04 and 115.02, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to more than 3-month lows of 81.69 and 84.56 from yesterday's closing quotes of 81.51 and 84.44, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 114.00 against the greenback, 146.00 against the pound, 126.00 against the euro, 116.00 against the franc, 82.00 against the kiwi and 86.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX