

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 1-week highs of 0.7604 against the U.S. dollar and 85.07 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7584 and 84.84, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to a 6-day high of 1.4718 and a 5-day high of 1.0074 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4740 and 1.0046, respectively.



Against the NZ dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.0422 from yesterday's closing value of 1.0406.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.77 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen, 1.45 against the euro, 1.02 against the loonie and 1.05 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX