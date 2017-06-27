

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.(REGN) and Sanofi said that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Kevzara or sarilumab in combination with methotrexate or MTX for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis or RA in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs or DMARDs, such as MTX.



Kevzara may be used as monotherapy in case of intolerance to MTX or when treatment with methotrexate is inappropriate.



Kevzara is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to the interleukin-6 receptor (IL-6R), and blocks pro-inflammatory IL-6 mediated signaling. Elevated levels of IL-6 are found in the synovial fluid of patients with RA and play an important role in both the pathologic inflammation and joint destruction which are hallmarks of RA. Kevzara was developed using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune technology that yields optimized fully-human antibodies.



The EC approval is based upon receipt of a positive opinion by European Medicine Agency's or EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which evaluated results from seven Phase 3 trials in the global SARIL-RA clinical development program. These studies incorporate data from more than 3,300 adults with moderately to severely active RA who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more biologic or non-biologic DMARDs.



In the Phase 3 MOBILITY study, treatment with Kevzara plus MTX reduced signs and symptoms, improved physical function, and at week 52, inhibited the progression of structural damage by 91 percent for the Kevzara 200 mg dose and 68 percent for the Kevzara 150 mg dose, compared to placebo plus MTX. In the Phase 3 TARGET study, treatment with Kevzara plus DMARD reduced signs and symptoms and improved physical function, compared to placebo plus DMARD.



Kevzara is also approved in the United States and Canada. The companies are also seeking approvals in a number of other countries globally.



