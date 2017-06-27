

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the economy is capable of achieving major growth target this year.



The economy maintained a steady growth in the second quarter, he said at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2017.



The government targets about 6.5 percent economic growth this year.



In order to facilitate foreign investment, the government will relax market access to the services and manufacturing sectors, Li said. Chinese and foreign companies will be treated on an equal basis, he added.



