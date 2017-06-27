

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profit growth accelerated in May from a year ago, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Industrial profits grew at a faster pace of 16.7 percent year-over-year in May, following a 14.0 percent spike in April.



During the first five months of 2017, total profits of industrial enterprises surged 22.7 percent annually, down from 24.4 percent gain in the January to April period.



Earnings at state-owned firms jumped 53.3 percent and private firm's profits climbed by 14.0 percent in the January to May period.



