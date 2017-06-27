BAIE VERTE, NL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (AIM: RMM)

27 June 2017

Rambler Commences Exploration Drill Program

Targeting Depth Extension & Mine Exploration Update

London, England - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer is pleased to announce the commencement of a surface diamond drilling program targeting the depth extension of both the Lower Footwall Zone ('LFZ') and high grade Ming Massive Sulphides ('MMS'). In addition, the Company is providing an update on its in-mine exploration activities since August 2016.

For further information, please contact:

Norman Williams, CPA,CA Peter Mercer President and CEO Vice President, Corporate Secretary Rambler Metals & Mining Plc Rambler Metals & Mining Plc Tel No: 709-800-1929 Tel No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2700 Fax No: 709-800-1921 Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2719 Nominated Advisor (NOMAD) Investor Relations David Porter, Craig Francis Nicole Marchand Investor Relations Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Tel No: 416- 428-3533 Tel No: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000 Nicole@nm-ir.com

Website: www.ramblermines.com

Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this release and has reviewed and approved it accordingly. Mr. Pilgrim is an independent consultant contracted by Rambler Metals and Mining Canada Limited. Tonnes referenced are dry metric tonnes unless otherwise indicated.

Note 1: Results reported are accurate and reflective as of the date of release. The Company performs regular auditing and reconciliation reviews on its processes following which past results may be adjusted to reflect any changes. Core lengths can vary depending on the angle the drill hole intersects the mineralized body. True widths are estimate to range between 40% - 80% of core lengths.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2123J_1-2017-6-26.pdf

