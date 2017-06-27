Newline Group (Newline) today announced the establishment of a new business line focused on U.K. and International Affinity Special Risks products. Led by Philip Pearce, Senior Underwriter, Newline now offers Motor-related Warranty, Non-motor Warranty and value-driven add-ons such as Excess Waiver policies. In addition to Philip, the new team includes John Crossley, Class Underwriter and Thomas Griggs, Underwriter.

"The Affinity and Special Risks market presents a significant opportunity for Newline in the coming years as we seek to expand our product offerings across new and existing distribution channels," said Carl Overy, CEO of Newline Group. "We are delighted that Phil, John and Tom have joined our team. Their collective experience ensures that we have the necessary specialty expertise to serve clients in this niche market."

Newline's Affinity Special Risks team is based in London.

Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that operates through two underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's and Newline Insurance Company Limited. From its headquarters in London, offices in Leeds, Cologne, Singapore, Melbourne and Malaysia, and presence at Lloyd's China in Shanghai, Newline underwrites international casualty and cargo business in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of Odyssey Re Holdings Corp., whose companies are collectively known as OdysseyRe. OdysseyRe is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance and specialty insurance. With a network of more than 30 offices in 13 countries, OdysseyRe is a global enterprise committed to providing local service. OdysseyRe is wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit www.newlinegroup.com.

