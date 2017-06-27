National Milk Records Plc - Director's Dealing

27 June 2017

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC

('NMR' or the 'Company')

Director's Dealing

National Milk Records plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded leading supplier of dairy and livestock services, is pleased to announce that, on 26 June 2017, Andy Warne, Managing Director of the Company, acquired 26,958 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 73p per share.

Following this acquisition, Mr Warne is interested in 76,235 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.4% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information please contact:

National Milk Records plc

Andy Warne, Managing Director



Mark Frankcom, Finance Director

+44 (0) 7970 009 141

andyw@nmr.co.uk

+44 (0) 7458 002 444

markf@nmr.co.uk Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Mark Anwyl or Duncan Vasey

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

St Brides Media Partners

Isabel de Salis

Olivia Vita



+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

- Ends -